Rain today, gray tomorrow, & 60-degrees through Thursday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Widespread showers stuck around a little longer than expected in the Treasure Valley this morning. In some areas there was enough rain to saturate the pavement with other areas like Boise appearing much drier.

Snow level has risen to 7,000ft this morning allowing rainfall in the valleys of the west central mountains.

Temperatures continue to increase reaching the low 60's today through Thursday. Light breezy winds are also in the forecast for this time period.

Warmer temperatures and light rainfall on mountain snow pack should increase flows on area rivers over the next few days.

Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resorts will see snow turn to rain at the base of the mountain mid-week then back to snow by later in the day Thursday into Friday.