Rain/snow with possible afternoon t-storms this Monday

Overnight moisture sticks around and continues to drop rain and snow on the Gem State Monday.
Chance of precipitation is at 100% or close to it all over the region today, so plan for scattered showers. Instability this afternoon will create conditions for isolated thunderstorms that roll through the region.
Valleys will track rain while higher elevations will track a rain/snow mix and a heavier snow. We'll see about 1-4" snow accumulation in our central mountain cities by tomorrow morning. Higher elevations could see even more. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas until tomorrow morning at 6AM.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow with dry conditions dominating the region.
Moisture returns Wednesday.