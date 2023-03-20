Rain/snow with possible afternoon t-storms this Monday

Overnight moisture sticks around and continues to drop rain and snow on the Gem State Monday.

Chance of precipitation is at 100% or close to it all over the region today, so plan for scattered showers. Instability this afternoon will create conditions for isolated thunderstorms that roll through the region.

Idaho News 6

Valleys will track rain while higher elevations will track a rain/snow mix and a heavier snow. We'll see about 1-4" snow accumulation in our central mountain cities by tomorrow morning. Higher elevations could see even more. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas until tomorrow morning at 6AM.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow with dry conditions dominating the region.

Moisture returns Wednesday.

