Rain & snow continues to hit region, avalanche warning in effect

Today's the day to steer clear of the Idaho backcountry.

Last night, an Avalanche Warning went into effect for areas of central Idaho. Over 12" snow fell in the past 24 hours in higher elevations and much more accumulation is expected today as this wet weather maker continues to blast the Pacific NW. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center's latest update, large natural and human-triggered avalanches are almost certain.

HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER: the Sawtooth Avalanche Center stating heavy snowfall and strong wind is overloading a weak snowpack. Stay off of and out from slopes steeper than about 30 degrees in the backcountry. Expires Friday morning. #Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley #MagicValley pic.twitter.com/R24gtwKjUZ — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) December 1, 2022



These areas are also seeing dangerous road conditions as this system hits. Roads will be snowy and icy through the day, especially on HWY 55 heading north towards Cascade and McCall. Use extreme caution.

In the Treasure Valley today, that moisture is coming down in the form of rain. Pack a rain jacket and umbrella with you to work today!

This system will let up later this evening and push eastward bringing rain/snow to the Magic Valley overnight.

A cold front is also passing through this afternoon that will drop temperatures.

Tomorrow overall things will be much calmer and colder, though we'll still see some isolated snow showers in the morning in the central mountains.