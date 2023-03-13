Rain showers, mountain snow hit Idaho Monday

It's raining this morning in the Treasure Valley and as we move northward into higher elevations...that precipitation turns to snow. Icy and slick roads will be a hazard this morning and later this afternoon when it starts to cool down.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for one mountain area and heavy snow is expected in general in central Idaho. Affected cities include the cities of Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena and Copper Basin from 7AM Monday through 7PM Wednesday.

We'll continue to track moisture moving through the region the next few days with the tail-end of the week looking much drier and calmer.

Rain will hit our valleys at this point with our temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our mountain areas are seeing slightly warmer temps, but continuing to track snow. We could see several feet of snow accumulate by Wednesday in our higher elevations above 5000 feet.