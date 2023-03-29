Rain showers and mountain snow linger into Thursday

A soggy start to Wednesday will end with some peaks of sunshine along with scattered showers. Meanwhile, steady snow piles up in the east central Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Friday at 6AM in the Sawtooth Mountains and the Sun Valley region. 6-12 inches of snowfall accumulation and up to 18 inches at higher peaks. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wood River Valley through Thursday at 9PM. 2-6 inches of snowfall accumulation and up to 12 inches in higher terrain.

Precipitation gradually clears the area Friday morning from west to east. There will be a brief respite from precipitation during the day on Friday, followed by another storm system throughout the weekend. Cool and wet conditions in the valleys, with another round of heavy mountain snow. Snow levels start off around 4500-5000 feet, dropping to the valley floors later Sunday night.

There is no indication of a warm-up over the next 7-14 days. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast over an 80% likelihood of below normal temperatures across the West lasting into mid-April. If Boise does not reach 60 degrees by next Wednesday, it will be the longest stretch on record without a temperature reading exceeding 60 degrees.