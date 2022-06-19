Rain set to hit central Idaho Sunday, not too significant in southern Idaho

On Sunday, a low-pressure system from the the southern coast of the Pacific is sending moisture back to Idaho...but it's concentrated in the central moutains and won't really touch our southern valleys.

The low-pressure from this system is keeping temperatures relatively cool, about 10-15 degrees below normal for most of the Gem State.

In the Treasure Valley tomorrow afternoon from about noon to 4PM, there is about a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. After that the system will clear out.

In the Magic Valley, wind will accumulate throughout the day as a secondary impact of this low-pressure weather maker. Wind speeds will get to be 16 to 22 mph while wind gusts could get even higher at times.

The central mountains will have the largest impact of this system in Idaho. The wet weather system rotates around the region throughout Sunday and into Monday bringing scattered thunderstorms and rain. Snow will fall in higher elevations.

