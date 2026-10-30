Rain Returns Saturday, Turning Cooler and Windy Sunday

I expect a brief break in the wet weather to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, but it won't last long. A stronger storm will bring widespread rain to Southwest Idaho late Saturday into Sunday, followed by cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

Skies will partially clear Friday night with temperatures around 40 degrees in the Boise area. Saturday starts relatively quiet, but clouds will increase as the next system approaches.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 10/30/26

Rain increases late Saturday

Showers become increasingly likely late Saturday afternoon, with a 70% chance of rain in Boise. The high will reach around 59 degrees.

Rain becomes widespread Saturday night as a surge of subtropical moisture combines with a developing cold front. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms across southwestern Idaho Saturday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest precipitation is expected across the Idaho mountains, where storm totals could range from 0.40 to 0.80 inch. Idaho valleys could receive approximately 0.15 to 0.30 inch.

Snow will mainly be confined to the higher elevations.

Wet start Sunday, then wind picks up

Sunday begins wet, with showers most likely during the morning. Boise has a 90% chance of precipitation, with temperatures reaching only around 54 degrees.

Rain will decrease as the cold front moves through, but the wind will become the bigger weather story.

Winds turn northwesterly and strengthen Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. In Boise, gusts could reach around 23 mph during the day. Stronger winds are possible farther east across the Snake River Plain Sunday night, where winds could approach advisory levels.

The Boise temperature falls to around 36 degrees Sunday night.

Drier weather returns next week

A ridge of high pressure builds across the West early next week, bringing a return to dry weather.

Monday should be sunny after some possible patchy morning fog, with a Boise high around 56 degrees. Temperatures remain fairly steady through the middle of the week, with highs generally in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, followed by mostly sunny conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Another Pacific Northwest weather system could approach late in the week. For now, precipitation chances remain relatively low, generally in the 10% to 30% range, with Boise carrying a 20% chance of showers Friday.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

Showers. Patchy fog after 5am. Low around 44. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible .

Sunday

Showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. High near 54. Light west northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible .

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Partly sunny & comfortable, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.