Rain, rainbows in store for Mother's Day weekend

Friday afternoon in southern Idaho was pleasant with warm temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s...but rain is on the way for the remainder of the weekend.

Let's begin with a discussion of the Treasure Valley.

Around 6 PM, there is a 20% probability that rain will hit areas of the valley area. With this rain comes a slight chance of thunderstorms - especially with the warm temperatures, cool rain could make for some unsettled storm activity.

On Saturday, have your umbrella and rainboots handy. Starting around 7 AM, we're tracking a 50-70% chance of precipitation that's set to last all day. Around noon, there's a chance of thunderstorms again.

By the evening, this activity will calm down. On Sunday, isolated showers will continue through the area and clear out for some sunshine in the afternoon. Because of these conditions, keep your eyes peels for rainbows on Mother's Day!

Now for the Magic Valley...

There is a chance of thunderstorms this evening until around 11 PM - rain comes with this possibility, about 20% likelihood the area will see precipitation. That likelihood increases to 70% around midnight.

Saturday will be pretty rainy, scattered showers will be present throughout the day and the afternoon may bring more thunderstorms.

On Sunday this active weather will calm down, but isolated showers will stick around. Again, check for rainbows today!

Have a great weekend and happy Mother's Day! (It's not too late to buy her flowers)