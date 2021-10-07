Rain, rain, it's here to stay; at least through Friday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Rain, rain, it's here to stay at least another day!

Wet weather made an early appearance in the Treasure Valley this morning as a slight shift in winds pushed the unsettled weather into Idaho from the desert southwest. Convective weather is accompanying this particular system making isolated thunderstorms possible across southwestern, eastern, and central Idaho Friday.

By the weekend unsettled weather clears out of the area setting us up for a "picture perfect" Fall day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 60's and skies will be mostly clear.

If you decide to take advantage of the beautiful weather and head outdoors keep in mind some places(pumpkin patches & orchards) might be muddy from the rain.