Rain, rain, it's here for the day!

NAMPA, Idaho — Whether you're heading into work this morning or heading home this evening, expect a rainy commute. Extra time should help offset challenging road conditions as roads will be exceptional slick and visibility less than ideal. Especially during peak rain fall.

Tuesday's storm is a widespread, all day event. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout southern Idaho with impacted areas anticipating the heaviest rainfall.

The Treasure Valley is looking to accumulate a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain today, with some of our ski resorts in the west looking at 7-10" by Wednesday morning.

A cooler, drier pattern kicks in Wednesday sticking around until Friday but 60-degree temperatures return on Saturday with the official start of Spring on Sunday morning.