Rain, rain is here to stay

Enjoy Friday's sunshine while it lasts - rain and cloud cover is headed to southern Idaho.

A low-pressure system is building up on the coast and traveling to our region right now, it'll hit the Treasure Valley around 1PM Saturday. There's about a 60% chance of precipitation that'll clear up early Sunday morning. About a 10th to a 3rd of an inch of rain is possible with this system.

This same system will hit Magic Valley later in the evening Saturday - around 6PM we'll see that chance of precipitation jump to 60%. The rain will stick around by mid-day Sunday, but the chance of precipitation gets lower hour-by-hour.

Several rounds of rain will continue through Tuesday next week, and it's likely the next two weeks will be wetter and cooler than normal.