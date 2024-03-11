Rain is on the radar through Wednesday. Here's what to know.

Good Morning Idaho!

Waking up temperatures will be in the 40s, with light showers possible for the morning commute. As we go into the evening, Partly cloudy skies will take over the day, temperatures will continue to warm to the 50s! Making this afternoon decent.

However the next system arrives tonight and will carry over into Tuesday bringing Valley Rain and Mountain Snow. This system will be greater and will give the Valleys a good soaking! As this system begins to push out, showers will scatter over the area on Tuesday. Snow levels will remain between 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet. By Tuesday evening, 6-12 inches of snow will accumulate above 6000 feet with 2-4 inches in the mountain valleys.

Don't worry, sunshine is expected as we head into Thursday. A high pressure ridge will build over the area bringing us sunshine into the weekend.