Rain in the Treasure Valley, mountain snow piles up as colder air arrives Friday

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/18/26

Rain in the valley, snow in the mountains

An unsettled weather pattern continues across southwest Idaho as a slow-moving storm works inland.

For the Treasure Valley, the main precipitation type will be rain through Thursday. Showers will come in waves, with another increase in precipitation expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

Boise should reach the lower 50s Thursday before colder air begins moving into the region Thursday night.

In the mountains, it is a much different story.

Snow will continue to accumulate at Idaho ski areas, with some of the most significant totals expected in the mountains south and east of Boise. The Boise and Soldier mountains could receive 6 to 12 inches of snow above roughly 6,000 feet through Friday morning, while many other mountain locations pick up several inches.

Snow-covered and slick roads are likely where snow is falling, especially over mountain passes and roads leading to ski areas.

Good chance of waking up to some snow Friday morning

The most interesting part of the forecast for the Treasure Valley comes as the storm begins pulling away early Friday.

Colder air will arrive from the northwest at the same time precipitation is ending from west to east.

That timing gives Ada County and areas farther east a good chance of seeing rain change to wet snow before ending Friday morning.

For much of the Boise area, this does not look like a significant snowstorm. However, temperatures could become cold enough for a coating of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces, with locally slick roads possible during the Friday morning commute.

The chance for accumulation increases toward the Boise foothills and as you travel east of Boise, where colder temperatures and slightly higher elevations favor snow.

Drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions Friday morning. A road that is simply wet in one part of the valley could become slushy or slick over a short distance, especially toward the foothills and eastern portions of the valley.

By Friday afternoon, precipitation will be ending across the lower elevations with a high only in the lower to middle 40s.

Idaho ski areas get another boost

The storm is providing another important round of early-season snow to Idaho's ski mountains.

Soldier Mountain is positioned particularly well for this storm, while Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack, Sun Valley and several eastern Idaho mountains will also add to their early-season snowpack.

Here is the current snowfall outlook. Through Saturday morning represents snow expected from Wednesday through early Saturday. The through Nov. 30 column includes additional potential from systems expected later in the month and should be viewed as a range because confidence decreases substantially beyond seven days.

Idaho ski area Forecast snow through Saturday morning Forecast additional snow through Nov. 30 Bogus Basin 5–7" 8–14" Brundage Mountain 5–7" 8–14" Tamarack Resort 4–7" 8–14" Soldier Mountain 6–10" 10–17" Sun Valley 9–12" 13–20" Pomerelle 2–5" 5–10" Magic Mountain 3–6" 6–11" Schweitzer Trace–2" 5–10" Lookout Pass 2–4" 6–12" Silver Mountain 2–4" 6–11" Kelly Canyon 2–5" 6–12" Pebble Creek 2–5" 6–12" Little Ski Hill 4–7" 8–14" Cottonwood Butte 2–5" 5–10"

Brief break Saturday before the next system

Friday's storm will move away with mountain snow showers gradually decreasing during the day.

Saturday currently looks like the break in the weather.

A brief ridge of high pressure should bring mainly dry conditions along with some sunshine. Treasure Valley temperatures will remain cool, with highs generally in the middle 40s.

The break will not last long.

Another Pacific system approaches Saturday night into Sunday, bringing another opportunity for mountain snow. Precipitation chances will initially be lower in the Treasure Valley.

Additional weather systems are possible next week, including another potentially wetter system around Wednesday. Temperatures should remain close to or slightly below normal, allowing precipitation to continue falling mainly as snow at Idaho's higher elevations.

TREASURE VALLEY FORECAST

Tonight

Showers. Low around 39. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 8am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

