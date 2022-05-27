Rain in store throughout Memorial Day Weekend

Isolated thunderstorms are a possibility Friday evening in southern Idaho and that activity sets the trend for Memorial Day Weekend.

An active-weather system is settling into the NW region of the United States and is set to remain through Tuesday, dampening any potential holiday plans.

Beginning late Friday night and early Saturday lots of precipitation is set to hit southern Idaho heading in from the southwest.

After the front of that system hits, conditions appear to become less severe though the chance of thunderstorms sticks around for Saturday evening.

On Sunday we'll experience scattered showers throughout central and southern Idaho, with even the possibility of snow in our higher elevations.

The active weather travels counter-clockwise and will hit the region again from the northeast Monday.

On Tuesday and through the remainder of next week conditions will warm up and chances of rain will dissipate.