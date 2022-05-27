Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain in store throughout Memorial Day Weekend

Precipitation starts Friday evening into Saturday morning in southern Idaho
Idaho News 6
Precipitation starts Friday evening into Saturday morning in southern Idaho for Memorial Day Weekend. These conditions continue to circulate in the region until Tuesday.
Precipitation starts Friday evening into Saturday morning in southern Idaho
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 19:00:01-04

Isolated thunderstorms are a possibility Friday evening in southern Idaho and that activity sets the trend for Memorial Day Weekend.

An active-weather system is settling into the NW region of the United States and is set to remain through Tuesday, dampening any potential holiday plans.

Beginning late Friday night and early Saturday lots of precipitation is set to hit southern Idaho heading in from the southwest.

After the front of that system hits, conditions appear to become less severe though the chance of thunderstorms sticks around for Saturday evening.

On Sunday we'll experience scattered showers throughout central and southern Idaho, with even the possibility of snow in our higher elevations.

The active weather travels counter-clockwise and will hit the region again from the northeast Monday.

On Tuesday and through the remainder of next week conditions will warm up and chances of rain will dissipate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018