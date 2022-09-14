Rain has been soaking parts of Idaho and more is on the way. See who gets it next.

Showers and storms hit the Sun Valley area again on Wednesday and it's not over yet!

Everyone has a chance of overnight showers with heavy downpours likely from Mountain Home east.

The sun will come out on Thursday midday but numerous showers & storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening with locally heavy downpours.

On Friday there is a chance of storms developing during the evening after a nice day.

Saturday could stay dry for the Boise State Football game but there is still a chance of a shower before the game ends. I will keep you updated on that all-important game day forecast!

Rain may increase Saturday night into Sunday for CENTRAL IDAHO but it is still uncertain if southwest Idaho will rain on Sunday. Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!