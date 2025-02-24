Watch Now
Rain comes to an end as temperatures soar to start your week!

Monday
Morning showers ending by 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. southeast wind 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

