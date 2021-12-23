Rain changes to snow into early Friday morning.

A front will pass through the area Thursday night with rain changing to snow. That snow could accumulate a coating to up to 2" in parts of the valley east of Caldwell then it will melt during the day. Roads should stay just wet the entire time.

Another system dropping down through the pacific northwest will bring snow showers Friday night with the chance of a coating to an inch of snow during the morning of the 25th. Most valley snow will melt later in the day.

On Sunday into Monday colder air and snow will move in with the potential for 1"-4" of accumulation across the Treasure Valley. This snow will NOT melt as an arctic air mass approaches Monday and moves in on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures by Tuesday only in the teens in the valley with overnight low temperatures dropping into the single digits.

In the central mountains, snow will continue to pile up between now and Monday. Then temperatures will plunge and all of central Idaho will dry out and go into a deep freeze for several days.