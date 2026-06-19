Rain and storm chances increase into Saturday ahead of triple-digit heat next week

Happy Friday, Idaho! Temperatures will soar to around 15 degrees above normal today. Highs will climb into the 90s across much of the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, with increasing clouds developing through the afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Most locations stay dry during the day, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop near the Nevada border late this afternoon and evening. Any storms that form could produce strong and erratic outflow winds, even in areas that don't receive much rainfall.

Storm chances increase tonight as a weather system moves north through the Great Basin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will spread into southern Idaho overnight and continue into Saturday.

Idaho News 6

Saturday looks to be the most active day of the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon, with some storms capable of producing gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and small hail during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but those with outdoor plans should stay weather aware.

The cloud cover and rain chances will help knock temperatures down a bit this weekend, with highs settling closer to 5 degrees above normal Saturday and Sunday.

The subtle cool down won't last long. High pressure rebuilds early next week, sending temperatures back into the upper 90s and potentially near 100 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.