Rain and snow slam Idaho with more set to arrive

After a very windy Wednesday, Thursday saw showers of rain and snow across Idaho as the first wave sets in.

If you aren't a fan of the wetter weather, you might want to plan to stay inside. More precipitation is expected to move in over the next week with a short gap expected on Saturday and showers continuing on Friday. Be prepared if you are headed out!

The start of the weekend begins with clear weather. Temperatures will be very chill with mid 40's and over nights upper 20's. Sunday temperatures get back into the 50's and the rain comes right back. Showers are consistent next week and we're expected to get some rain on Christmas, meaning our higher elevations will get some snow just in time for the holidays.

Hopefully you enjoyed the clear weather, because it's in the past as wetter conditions are set to stick around. Happy holidays!