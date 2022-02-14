Rain and snow return to Idaho

Mountain snow and valley rain will blow through the area along with gusty wind. A cold front moves through the Treasure Valley Monday evening with strong wind gusts and gusty wind is likely again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. There will even be some thunder as the front moves through.

The McCall area should get 1 or 2 inches of snow while the ski areas in western Idaho should see between 2"-7" with the most snow at Tamarack and Brundage.

The valley will continue to experience milder than normal weather into the weekend with a diminishing wind later in the week.

