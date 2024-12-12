An unsettled weather week on tap

Happy Thursday Idaho!

A weak trough approaching will move in from the Southeast. This will bring a slight chance of snow flurries for the morning commute, specifically in the Western Treasure Valley with a light dusting possible. However, the heaviest portions of the system may bring up to 2" towards SE Oregon.

Idaho News 6

The incoming system today, doesn't aid in removing the inversion. Therefore, overnight areas of dense fog will redevelop. Friday morning will continue the foggy pattern with specks of sunshine through the afternoon in some portions of the Treasure Valley. Good news is that we look to be fairly dry through the day.

The second system incomes on Saturday, periods of rain will dump over the Treasure Valley, with snow showers coming for the mountainous areas.

On Sunday the remnants of the system from Saturday may bring on a few isolated showers. However, by this time the inversion will be knocked out and partly sunny skies will lead us into a new week.

The next work week looks to remain dry with temperatures hovering near the 40s.

Have a great day everyone and stay up to date right here