Rain and snow head to the valley on Tuesday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Chilly but relatively average conditions push through southwestern Idaho at the beginning of the week. Monday’s high temperature of 48 degrees falls right in line with seasonal averages. Overnight temperatures are well below freezing through Thursday so for those of you who park outside it’s time to keep the ice scrapers handy in your trunk!

On Tuesday fog will develop throughout portions of the lower Snake Plains and southeast Oregon. Following the fog comes a cold front that brings rain and snow to the Treasure Valley for most of the day with widespread mountain snow.