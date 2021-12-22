Rain and snow for the foreseeable forecast!

NAMPA, Idaho — A Winter Weather Advisory for the west central mountains goes into effect at 5 pm tonight and remains in effect until 5 pm Friday. 6-12" of snow is expected during this time with 14-18" anticipated in higher elevations.

Over in the east central mountains a Winter Storm Advisory is in effect from tonight through tomorrow evening. Moderate to heavy snow is expected. In addition to snow, wind gusts up to 35mph are possible causing concern for blowing/drifting snow.

Travels conditions in higher elevations are essentially going to decrease in the coming days so plan travel accordingly.

Today through Thursday rain is expected throughout the Treasure Valley. Snow is not expected because of an incoming warm front, but as quickly as that front moves in, it'll move right back out.

In the central mountains widespread snow is on the agenda with a couple inches expected to accumulate.

