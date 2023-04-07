Rain and possible t-storms Friday

Early this Friday morning, rain and snow showers are developing in eastern Oregon and set to move into Idaho.

Around noon, precipitation will become heavier in SW Idaho - around 80% chance of rain. From noon to 5PM we will see slight chance of thunderstorms develop in the area. Snow in elevations above 6000 feet could accumulate 2-5 inches.

Temps are cooler than average in the low to mid-50s thanks to this low-pressure development...however they are still on track to warm well above normal through the weekend. We are looking at temperatures reaching the 70s on Sunday/Monday in the Treasure Valley!

There is some concern with the quickly rising temps. They will likely cause an accelerated melt of our lower elevation snow pack which will cause creeks, streams and rivers to rise.