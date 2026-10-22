Rain and Gusty Winds Give Way to a Much Cooler Weekend

Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Tonight

Keep the rain gear handy through tonight as showers and thunderstorms continue across Southwest Idaho.

Wet weather has arrived in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 10/22/26

Some of the stronger storms through early evening could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph, brief heavy rain and small hail. Rain will become more widespread overnight, even as the thunderstorm threat gradually decreases.

Locally heavy rainfall will remain possible overnight, with flooding or debris-flow concerns around burn scars.

In the Treasure Valley, temperatures that climbed into the 70s Thursday will fall into the 40s overnight.

Cold Front Brings Wind and a Big Temperature Drop Friday

A cold front will sweep through the region late tonight, opening the door to much cooler air and gusty northwest winds.

Widespread gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected across portions of Southeast Oregon and Southwest Idaho. Gusty conditions will continue Friday as showers gradually taper from west to east.

For the Boise area, Friday's high will struggle to reach the mid-50s, roughly 20 degrees cooler than Thursday afternoon.

Snow levels will also fall Friday, reaching around 6,000 to 8,000 feet in Southwest Idaho, with minor accumulation possible over the highest peaks.

Saturday Starts Chilly, Then Turns Sunny

The weekend gets off to a cold start.

Saturday morning temperatures could fall into the mid to upper 30s in the Treasure Valley, and localized frost will be possible at lower elevations. Breezy conditions may prevent frost from becoming widespread.

After the chilly morning, Saturday looks beautiful but cool with plenty of sunshine and highs near 59 degrees.

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Sunday

Sunday should be the warmer half of the weekend as high pressure builds across the region.

Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-60s. Sunday night will remain chilly, and areas of valley fog could develop late at night following the recent rainfall.

Monday also starts mainly dry and mild, with highs around 65 degrees.

Another Weather System Could Arrive Early Next Week

Our next change arrives sometime between late Monday and Tuesday as another low-pressure system approaches the region.

There is still some uncertainty over exactly when it arrives, but the system could bring another round of precipitation and cooler temperatures. The better chances for precipitation appear focused over the higher terrain of northeast Oregon and central Idaho.

Snow levels with this system are expected around 6,000 to 7,000 feet.

Conditions should begin trending drier and slightly warmer again toward Thursday as high pressure returns.

Boise-Area Forecast

Tonight: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low near 44°. Gusty winds developing after midnight.

Friday: Rain, mainly during the morning. Windy and much cooler. High near 56°.

Saturday: Sunny and cool after a potentially frosty start. High near 59°. Light wind.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High near 64°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 65°. Slight chance of a shower Monday night.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High near 60°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 61°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 63°.