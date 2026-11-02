Quiet weather holds through midweek before a warmer Idaho weekend

Southwest Idaho will settle into a mostly quiet stretch of early November weather this week, with temperatures staying near to slightly above normal before a more noticeable warm-up arrives this weekend.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/2/26

Clouds will dominate Tuesday before sunshine gradually returns Wednesday. A couple of weak weather systems could bring spotty showers to parts of the region Thursday and Friday, but neither system looks particularly wet.

The bigger change arrives over the weekend, when high pressure builds across the region and pushes temperatures well into the 60s.

Cloudy Tuesday before sunshine returns Wednesday

Expect a mostly cloudy night across the Treasure Valley, with temperatures dropping to around 38 degrees in Boise. Winds will remain light.

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy, but temperatures should still climb to around 61 degrees. Most locations will remain dry, although a disturbance crossing the Great Basin could produce a 15% to 20% chance of light rain near the Idaho-Nevada border Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Patchy fog or low clouds will also be possible late at night and during the early morning, particularly in sheltered mountain basins and river valleys.

Tuesday night remains cloudy with a low around 39 in Boise.

Clouds will begin breaking up Wednesday, with skies becoming sunny and temperatures reaching around 59 degrees. Wednesday night turns mostly clear with a low around 38.

Small shower chances late in the week

Two weak disturbances will pass through the region Thursday and Friday.

The better opportunity for precipitation will favor northern areas like Valley County, where shower chances range from 10% to 30%. Even there, precipitation should be light, with combined totals from the two systems staying below one-tenth of an inch.

Snow levels will generally range from 5,500 to 7,000 feet, so some of the highest mountain peaks could receive a light dusting.

For the Treasure Valley, the forecast remains largely dry. Boise should reach around 58 Thursday and 59 Friday, with overnight lows falling into the 30s.

Warmer weather takes over this weekend

The weekend will bring the most noticeable change.

High pressure builds over the region Saturday and Sunday, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Boise is forecast to reach around 62 degrees Saturday before climbing to around 65 Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday could run 5 to 10 degrees above normal across the region.

Sunday night stays relatively mild with a low around 43 in Boise.

Warm weather hangs on Monday

The warm-up won't immediately disappear after the weekend.

Monday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high around 65 degrees in Boise, potentially making Sunday and Monday the warmest days of the extended forecast.

Changes will be brewing, however, as another upper-level trough approaches the Pacific Northwest. Winds are expected to increase Sunday and Monday, with another chance of showers potentially developing by Monday night.

Boise 7-day outlook

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 61

Tuesday night: Cloudy, low 39

Wednesday: Becoming sunny, high 59

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low 38

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 58

Thursday night: Mostly clear, low 36

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Friday night: Partly cloudy, low 38

Saturday: Sunny, high 62

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low 41

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 65

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low 43

Monday: Partly sunny, high 65

Bottom line: Southwest Idaho gets a quiet and mostly dry first week of November. Temperatures hover near 60 through Friday before warming this weekend, with Boise reaching the mid-60s Sunday and Monday.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

