Quiet stretch of weather with temperatures warming next week

It was a chilly start to the morning across the area, Boise dipped to 24° early Saturday morning which is the coldest temperature since January 18th at Boise Airport. An upper level ridge is providing pristine, blue skies across the region so sunglasses will be needed for the rest of the evening. The higher February sun angle is making the lower 40s feel fairly pleasant, but another chilly night is ahead as temperatures fall into the mid 20s again.

The Magic Valley will maintain sunny skies on Sunday, while some high clouds stream into western Idaho, including the Treasure Valley. Although, it will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Northerly upper-level flow shifts to the west ushering in milder Pacific air and warming temperatures into the upper 40s for Super Bowl Sunday.

The quiet weather continues into early next week as temperatures climb above average into the lower 50s.