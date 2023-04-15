Quick warm-up for the weekend

The trough of low pressure that brought cooler temperatures and mountain snow showers to the region on Friday departs overnight. A ridge builds in in its place, accompanied by moderating temperatures and stronger winds. Highs will run about 10-15 degrees above normal by Sunday. Other than a stray shower in the McCall area on Saturday afternoon, no precipitation is expected during the weekend.

A cold front pushes into eastern Oregon Monday evening. With the milder temperatures, some instability could lead to a few, gusty showers or thunderstorms. Strong wind gusts of 30-40 MPH are possible as the front moves through. Unseasonably cool weather settles back in for the middle of next week.