Progressively cooler this week

After a 10 day streak of temperatures at or above 70° in Boise, a cooler day is in store for Monday. However, it is going to be the warmest day of the work week as chilly air settle in behind a cold front Tuesday night. The first widespread freeze of the season is anticipated for the Treasure Valley along with a light to moderate snowfall for locations above 5000 feet.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures cool closer to normal with highs in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday, but clouds increase later in the day. Precipitation overspreads the area Tuesday night as a low pressure system moves south from Canada. Snow levels will drop to around 4000-5000 feet overnight Tuesday. Several inches of snowfall is expected for locations above 5500 feet with potential travel impacts.

As the storm system pulls away on Wednesday, a brief changeover to wet snow is possible in the Boise Foothills, Mountain Home area, and the Magic Valley. A much chillier airmass settles in behind the storm system with a widespread freeze expected for the Snake River Plain.

It will feel like late November as we move through the last days of October. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s in the valley with overnight lows dipping into the 20s. In the mountains, high temperatures will be in the 30s with frigid overnight temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s from Wednesday into the weekend.

A gusty breeze develops on Saturday leading to wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Light snow showers are expected in the mountains Friday into Saturday, with snow possibly mixing in down to the valley floors.