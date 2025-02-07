Prepare for wintry driving conditions this morning

Good Morning Idaho, Friday is here! Cheers to the weekend.

Prepare for slippery and slick conditions this morning. Roads are covered in snow as you head out of downtown! Wintry driving conditions will impact the morning commute area-wide. Take it slowly this morning.

Idaho News 6

Snow showers are pushing through the I-84 corridor as of 4 am this morning. Plan to take extra time if you are traveling around the Treasure Valley. Updates to the Winter Weather advisories have been made to include the Treasure Valley. The Boise Metro may receive 1"-2", whereas the Western Treasure Valley gains 2"-3".

Idaho News 6

Cold air sitting in the Valley floors has supported mostly snow showers this morning, but as mild air continues to plummet in, it's possible that rain will mix in with snow through 9 am. Then as the second cold front arrives this afternoon, lighter snow showers will follow across the Treasure Valley. Expect gusty conditions throughout the day as this system moves through with gusts up to 30 mph possible, 50 mph however if you are in the Magic Valley.

If you're traveling through the mountains, expect snow to fall throughout the day. The National Weather Service has estimated near 4"-8" along the East and West Central Mountains.

Idaho News 6

After today, the weekend brings mild temperatures, light winds, and mostly sunny skies! The sunshine is just right around the corner. Hang in there Idaho.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/