Prepare for slick and slippery roads this morning

Happy Hump Day! Hope the work week has been good for you.

As you prepare for work or to bring the kiddos to school, account for extra time. A Pacific system has made its way inland bringing showers across the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels will start at valley floors, before changing to rain through the afternoon. Be cautious on the roadways today, roads will be slick for the morning and afternoon commutes.

Snow levels Thursday morning will again start at valley floors before tapering off and giving way to partly sunny skies.

Into Thursday accumulations hold near 8"-12" across the Boise and West Central Mountains. Valley floors may gain anywhere near 0.10"-0.50" in the Treasure Valley, with upwards of an inch possible from Ontario northward.

As we continue into the weekend, enjoy the relief from the rain and snow! By the end of the week, showers will be possible into Sunday as temperatures warm towards the 50s into Monday.

Meteorological spring is around the corner!

Idaho News 6

For those of you traveling up to McCall for the McCall Winter Carnival, temperatures remain in the mid-30s through the afternoons ahead. Pack some warm layers!

For Sunday be sure to pack the poncho and umbrella. Snow will start the day with a rain/snow mixture heading into the afternoon.

See you there!

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/