Prepare for a windy day

Surface winds from a northwesterly flow will bring a significant breeze through the region today. It's National Kite Flying Day today, so we're in luck!

Around noon the wind will pick up to 10-20 mph speeds along the I-84 corridor and won't die down until this evening.

🪁 🪁 It's #NationalKiteFlyingDay and we have perfect conditions in SW Idaho to participate.



Northwesterly surface winds will carry a significant breeze through I-84. Watch the video to see when the wind picks up! #IDwx #Idaho #Boise #TreasureValley pic.twitter.com/ZTLoj8MmKc — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) February 8, 2023

Temps are cooling slightly today and will top out in the mid to upper 40's in the Treasure Valley. The Magic Valley will see upper 30s and low 40s today.

The wind will make it feel extra cool outside, so wear some extra layers.

Enjoy the day! It's going to be beautiful with almost no cloud cover.

