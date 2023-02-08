Prepare for a windy day

Watch Now
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:57:00-05

Surface winds from a northwesterly flow will bring a significant breeze through the region today. It's National Kite Flying Day today, so we're in luck!

Around noon the wind will pick up to 10-20 mph speeds along the I-84 corridor and won't die down until this evening.

Temps are cooling slightly today and will top out in the mid to upper 40's in the Treasure Valley. The Magic Valley will see upper 30s and low 40s today.

The wind will make it feel extra cool outside, so wear some extra layers.

Enjoy the day! It's going to be beautiful with almost no cloud cover.

