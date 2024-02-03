Precipitation continues through the evening, turning mild and windy on Sunday

Rain changed over to snow as snow levels fell to 3000 feet. A nearly stationery band of precipitation is continuing to bring rain and snow across the valley with light accumulations in the Boise area. Precipitation will gradually end after midnight tonight.

High pressure builds to the south and east of the area on Sunday, which will warm things up but also cause the wind to ramp up. The wind will get stronger as the day progresses with wind gusts over 40mph likely in the Treasure Valley during the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s tomorrow as a warm front lifts through the area. Strong southwest flow will draw in Pacific moisture by Sunday evening with widespread showers expected during the overnight into Monday morning. Snow will levels will climb to 4500-5500 feet by Monday morning.