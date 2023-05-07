Powerful thunderstorms are possible. Here is where and when you can expect them.

Scattered showers mixed with the sunshine in the valley on Sunday and stronger storms are likely Monday afternoon.

Another disturbance will cross our area from southwest to northeast on Monday triggering showers & storms that have the potential for becoming severe by evening. Gusty wind, lightning, hail, and heavy downpours are all possible across western Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Cooler than normal weather will continue through Wednesday with a warming trend into the weekend that should bring out temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80.

Stay connected right here or on my Facebook Page for updates on the possibility of severe weather Monday evening.