Some showers are likely Saturday morning then a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Boise. Showers & storms are likely in the central mountains with cool temperatures.

Any showers will come to an end in the valley early in the evening then sunshine will dominate on Sunday with warmer temperatures into the 80s in the valley and in the 70s in the mountains.

Most all of next week will be in the mid to upper-80s for a decent week at the Western Idaho Fair.