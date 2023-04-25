Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Plenty of sunshine to go around and warming up to near record levels by the weekend

High pressure will keep Idaho dry and unseasonably warm for the remainder of the week
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 15:04:12-04

Yesterday's system is pulling away towards the Rockies and dry conditions will commence for the next several days across Idaho. The gusty breeze diminishes on Tuesday in the Treasure Valley, but remaining on the blustery side in the Magic Valley.

Temperatures moderate each day, eventually reaching the mid and upper 80s this weekend. Record high temperatures will be challenged. A slight cool down is expected the following week, but above normal temperatures still expected.

The unseasonable warmth will speed up snowmelt in higher elevations. Poor drainage flooding is expected in mountain valleys over the next several days. River flooding is not forecast yet, but those with properties or livestock near a river or stream should continue to monitor levels.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018