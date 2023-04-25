Plenty of sunshine to go around and warming up to near record levels by the weekend

Yesterday's system is pulling away towards the Rockies and dry conditions will commence for the next several days across Idaho. The gusty breeze diminishes on Tuesday in the Treasure Valley, but remaining on the blustery side in the Magic Valley.

Temperatures moderate each day, eventually reaching the mid and upper 80s this weekend. Record high temperatures will be challenged. A slight cool down is expected the following week, but above normal temperatures still expected.

The unseasonable warmth will speed up snowmelt in higher elevations. Poor drainage flooding is expected in mountain valleys over the next several days. River flooding is not forecast yet, but those with properties or livestock near a river or stream should continue to monitor levels.