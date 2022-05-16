Pleasant, warm weather through Wednesday

Sunshine with warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday with clouds and the breeze increasing on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s through Wednesday then a dramatic drop on Thursday with breezy & cooler weather. High temps on Thursday will only be in the mid-50s with afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a shower.

There is a slight chance of frost on Friday morning in the valley with lots of sunshine and a comfortable high temperature in the mid-60s.

Over the weekend, the valley will see a mix of clouds and sun and the central mountains will see a few showers. Valley temperatures will warm to 70 on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.

