Pleasant, warm weather through Wednesday

Temperatures in the mid-70s
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 16, 2022
Sunshine with warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday with clouds and the breeze increasing on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s through Wednesday then a dramatic drop on Thursday with breezy & cooler weather. High temps on Thursday will only be in the mid-50s with afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a shower.

There is a slight chance of frost on Friday morning in the valley with lots of sunshine and a comfortable high temperature in the mid-60s.

Over the weekend, the valley will see a mix of clouds and sun and the central mountains will see a few showers. Valley temperatures will warm to 70 on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on the potential for frost on Friday morning.

