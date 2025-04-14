Pleasant Spring Week Ahead with Sunshine and Mild Temps, Showers Rolling In by Thursday

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you all enjoyed the wonderful weekend we had.

Idaho News 6 Get out your sunglasses, a nice sunny day is in store.

Pack the sunglasses and a light jacket before heading out the door this morning. We've got a cool start to the day and a warm afternoon ahead, with plenty of sunshine! This week will be a trend of comfortable afternoons. An upper-level ridge is amplifying over the region, aiding in a warm, dry start to the week. The warmest day of the week falls on Tuesday, where temperatures will near the 80s!

Cooler weather is anticipated as we head into Wednesday, a low-pressure system aloft will dig into the region, dropping temperatures into Thursday. Snow and Rain Showers will be possible on Thursday across higher terrain.

Idaho News 6

Be sure to spend some time outdoors this week, and take advantage of the wonderful spring like weather we have.

As always, take care of yourself and others.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/