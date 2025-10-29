Pleasant Saturday ahead as weekend storm system shifts north of Treasure Valley

A weather system will track north of the Treasure Valley, setting up a beautiful and mild Saturday while the central mountains will see showers on Sunday.

The storm system will now primarily impact the mountains of east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho, with precipitation chances increasing to 50-60% in those areas Saturday and Sunday.

This is a significant shift from earlier computer forecasts as the system is tracking further north than originally expected, which is great news for weekend outdoor plans in the valley.

Mild weekend conditions prevail

Saturday looks particularly appealing with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching 67 degrees - about 10 degrees above normal for late October. The pleasant weather continues Sunday with partly sunny conditions and temperatures near 62 degrees.

The northward shift of the storm system means the Treasure Valley will remain largely dry through the weekend, with only minimal precipitation chances Saturday night. Any rain that does develop would be light, as mild Pacific air will keep snow levels above 9,000 feet.

Friday kicks off the pleasant pattern with sunny skies and highs near 58 degrees, representing a nice warm-up from recent cooler temperatures.

Mountain areas see higher precipitation chances

While the valley enjoys dry conditions, mountain areas of west-central Idaho will have better chances for precipitation as the upper-level wave crosses the Idaho panhandle Saturday and Sunday.

The mountains of east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho could see light rain with 50-60% precipitation chances. Snow levels will remain high due to the mild Pacific air mass, so even mountain locations will primarily see rain rather than snow.

Extended mild pattern continues

The pleasant weather extends well into next week, with temperatures remaining 5-10 degrees above normal through Wednesday. Monday looks mostly sunny with highs around 64 degrees, followed by partly sunny skies and 66-degree temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more significant trough approaches the West Coast Tuesday and Wednesday, which could increase precipitation chances, especially across mountain areas. However, uncertainty remains high about the exact track and impacts of this system.

The southwest flow pattern will maintain the mild temperature trend, making this an extended period of above-normal warmth for late October and early November. Not the best news for ski resorts.

Ridge brings stable conditions

A ridge building over the area will bring light winds and dry conditions through Friday. The stable pattern will feature mild daytime temperatures with chilly nights, typical of high-pressure systems during fall.

High clouds will stream into the area from the west at times, creating mostly cloudy skies periodically. However, these clouds will be non-precipitating and associated with the upper-level flow rather than active weather systems.

The ridge will gradually weaken over the weekend as the storm track becomes more active across the Pacific Northwest, but its influence will keep the Treasure Valley largely protected from significant weather.

Seasonal temperature trends

The continued above-normal temperatures represent an extension of the mild pattern that has characterized much of October. Southwest flow aloft will maintain this trend through at least next Wednesday.

Nighttime temperatures will remain relatively mild as well, with lows in the 40s over the weekend - well above the typical October averages in the upper 20s to low 30s.

This extended warm pattern is beneficial for outdoor activities.

Daily forecast

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny & seasonable, with a high near 58. Calm wind.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder and pleasant with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a bit less mild, with a high near 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday: Partly sunny & continued unseasonably mild, with a high near 66.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

