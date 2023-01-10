Watch Now
Plan for rain/snow to hit Idaho this afternoon

Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:10:33-05

We had quite the foggy morning in the Treasure Valley! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued by the NWS for areas seeing less than 1/4th mile visibility. Please use caution on the roads.

A foggy morning for the Treasure Valley January 10th

As the sun comes up, we'll have partial cloud cover and eventually more moisture to deal with. Grab your rain gear and prepare for a soggy afternoon.

We're looking at about a 40% chance of rain after 11 AM in the Treasure Valley. As this system moves northeast, our central mountains will get hit with mixed precipitation and snow. This will be more towards the later part of the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will hang above normal in the 40s today in the Treasure Valley.

