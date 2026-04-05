Pitch-perfect weather for Athletic Club Boise's first match

After a very active spring week, skies broke beautifully across Idaho, and we will see more of the same headed into the next few days.

This weekend is certainly one to enjoy outside. Amazing clear skies and very comfortable temperatures for the majority of Idaho are in store. This includes flawless weather for the kickoff of Athletic Club Boise's first-ever home match in Garden City.

Conditions continue to look this way, headed into the work week with consistent, clear skies.

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Pitch perfect weather for AC Boise's first match

Clear weather, but temperatures will rise and fall over the next few days. Our warmest conditions arrive Monday with mid to upper 80's for the valley floors.

Mid-week, we fall back into the 60's. Magic Valley will have a slight chance at some showers on Thursday, but outside of that, Idaho will see clear skies.

Get out this weekend and enjoy the weather! Later in April, we may see some more rain, so take advantage of the clear skies while they last!