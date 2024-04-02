Picture perfect weather today followed by a cold front. Here's the latest forecast.

Another day of picture perfect weather. Waking up temperatures will be in the lower 40s, reaching 71 degrees by afternoon. Clear skies are expected throughout the day. Get outdoors today, this picture perfect weather is short lived.

Tomorrow evening, a cold front will arrive to the area aiding atmospheric instability. This increases the chances of thunderstorms for the area on Wednesday and Thursday, with heavier portions carrying hail.

Below are the areas most likely to receive a thunderstorm. As the phrase goes "when thunder roars, go indoors" ! If you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Idaho News 6

Through Thursday, the Treasure Valley will receive a good soaking around 0.75" of rainfall. For friends in the mountains 1" to 2" of liquid totals are expected.

Snow levels will remain around 8000 ft ahead of the front, dropping between 2500 feet west to 6000 feet east by Thursday night.

Heading into Friday and Saturday, rain chances will remain as another system pushes more moisture into the area.

We will continue to track these storms as the week continues. Stay up to date here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/