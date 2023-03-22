Picture-perfect weather to open the Treefort Music Fest but will it last?

The combination of sunshine and light wind is making for a cool but beautiful Spring day across the valley. Colder, more wintry weather arrives soon.

If you are headed to the Treefort Music Fest the light wind and sunshine Wednesday will make it quite comfortable during the daylight hours. (sunset 8:00 pm) That being said there is a chance that a couple of showers could pop up around 6 pm which for some areas will make for a change to colder, much less comfortable conditions.

Thursday looks a bit different with scattered rain showers throughout the day and into the night. The temperature in Boise will touch 50 but will be in the 40s during showers.

On Friday it will be noticeably colder snow showers developing during the day and into the night. With valley temperatures barely topping 40 degrees there is a chance of snow coating grassy surfaces from time to time throughout the day. A blustery breeze will make it feel quite cold all day long.

Saturday will continue cold with a morning low in Boise down to 25. The breeze will be back keeping it quite cold for this time of year as the barely tops 40 in the afternoon. Scattered snow showers are once again likely as the day progresses. It will get cold Saturday night with the overnight low dropping into the 20s again.

More sunshine will return on Sunday but temperatures will struggle to the mid-40s.

