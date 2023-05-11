Picture-perfect weather may change this weekend. Here is what you need to know.

Sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s are making for spectacular weather in the valleys with more to come as temperatures slowly climb to 80 degrees.

Sunshine will be abundant into the beginning of the weekend but there will be some changes as an unusual disturbance develops in Wyoming and moves west over northern Nevada and extreme southern Idaho. This will bring late-day clouds Saturday and isolated t-storms will pop up over the Boise Mountains and could push into Ada County by 4:00 pm. Keep an eye over Tablerock for any approaching showers.

Sunday will have sunshine in the valleys but isolated storms will develop late in the day moving from southeast to northwest. These will mostly be in the mountains but showers could hit the valley.

Temperatures all weekend will be near 80 in the valleys and near 70 at 5000 feet (McCall).

More late-day showers or storms are possible on Monday. Stay connected right here or to my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast.