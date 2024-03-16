Picture perfect weather for St. Patrick's Day

The luck of the Irish is certainly shining on us here in Idaho this St. Patrick's Day weekend, with bright sunshine and mild temperatures throughout the Gem State. If you're heading into the mountains, be aware that the sunshine reflecting off the snow is leading to a moderate UV index, so be sure to protect your skin as it can take around 30-40 minutes to burn at this level.

High pressure will be dominating our weather through early next week, bringing us sunshine, light winds, and spring-like temperatures. Boise will come close to 70° Monday through Wednesday, with mountain areas climbing well into the 50s. However, be cautious of patchy black ice forming as snowmelt freezes up at night.

As low pressure develops and strengthens off the coast, the ridge will begin to break down, leading to a return to cooler temperatures and scattered showers just in time for the Treefort Music Festival. Rain chances in the valley are around 20-40% Thursday through Sunday, with snow levels around 4000-5000 feet in the Central Mountains.