Patchy fog and seasonable temperatures return

Happy Tuesday Idaho, Hope the week has started off well for you.

Prepare for extra time on your morning commute. This week areas of patchy fog will redevelop across SW Idaho due to an inversion. In addition to a cool and dry pattern taking over the week.

Here's a break down:

An upper level ridge begins to grow over the Pacific Northwest, which closer to home will bring about an inversion. This afternoon there isn't a huge change with temperatures just yet, we still touch the 40s this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures will return near seasonable Wednesday for the Treasure Valley, with a few spots in the mountains looking a touch bit warmer

Idaho News 6

A weak trough will pass through late Tuesday into Wednesday, mainly bringing snow showers towards northern Idaho. It's possible we could see a few showers in the Northern Valley County. I wouldn't expect much of any rain for us though, the dry and cool trend looks to really take over this week.

The inversion looks to stick with us into Thursday continuing the patchy fog.

It's possible will see this mix out into Friday with the passing of an upper level trough. This would bring snow showers into the mountains, but it's also possible we may see a light dusting near Valley floors.

Temperatures have been warmer than normal, seasonable temperatures start to return tomorrow. Be sure to bundle up this week.

As always take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/