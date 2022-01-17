Parts of Idaho will see snow this week

Low clouds & fog continue to hang around the valleys of Idaho each morning as our inversion holds across the region. Light snow should finally work its way into the state by Thursday.

The storm track continues through western Canada then down into the eastern US where a major snowstorm has caused a lot of travel headaches. This pattern continues for the foreseeable future but there will be one disturbance that will bring some snow to Idaho starting Thursday. This storm will be fairly weak and will target central Idaho with light snow. The Treasure Valley does have a chance of some light snow and rain late Thursday and Thursday night. This could cause some slick spots on valley roads Thursday morning.

The inversion will weaken with this storm and may clear out briefly for Friday and maybe Saturday but will intensify once again over the weekend bringing in another round of diminishing air quality along with low clouds and fog.

It may not be until January 30th now that a system drops down from the north and helps to clear out the valley while bringing a chance for light snow. Even this change would not bring in the heavy snow that we were seeing during mid and late December so our prolonged dry spell may continue into at least early February.

There are some signs that this pattern could break a little earlier. Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates.