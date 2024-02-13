Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly cloudy skies today but keep an umbrella in your car. A pacific system is making its way to the Valley!

Moisture from the pacific is making its way to the Gem state. Bringing light rain and snow showers to the Valley and heavier snowfall to the mountains.
Posted at 4:25 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 06:25:36-05

Good Morning Idaho,

Yesterday was a gorgeous day, we remained partly sunny and temperatures got up to the lower 50s!

This morning a weak low pressure system will carry moisture from West to East, extending from Burns to Fairfield. This will bring light rain bands and snow showers as it continues to push south. No accumulation is expected, but don't be surprised if you see snowfall in the Valley this morning ! This will tapper off by the afternoon, leaving us clear and dry with temperature highs being in the mid 40s (grab a jacket).

However, leave the umbrella in your car or bag! Tomorrow night a warm front will make it's way through the valley carrying moisture from a pacific storm system. This will start around 4 pm, and continue through the night into Thursday.

As this system passes snow levels will start at 3,000-4,000 feet and rise to 4000-5000 feet Wednesday night. The mountains will receive heavier amounts of snowfall gaining another 7"-12".

Future Snow Outlook
Heavy snowfall coming to the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday.

We get a drying period Friday with a threat of showers on Saturday.

Have a good Tuesday morning

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Remaining in the mid 40s to 50s through the week

