Pack the umbrella and a good jacket, we've got a rainy and snowy week ahead

Good Morning Idaho, I hope you had a restful weekend!

The main pattern you'll notice this week is that we are looking cool and rainy through the week. There's a cold front pushing through this morning bringing rain and snow showers to the area! While showers aren't super heavy, roads will be wet and slick so be sure to take your time if you're heading out early this morning.

As we continue into mid week, moist southwest flow will stream into the forecast. Bringing on and off showers through the end of the week. Snow levels will be around 5,000-6,000 ft on Thursday and climb to 7,500-8,500 ft by Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

By the weekend, you'll still want to pack the umbrella, another system will arrive Saturday continuing the wet and chilly week. Snow levels will drop towards 3,500-5,000 ft behind the front.

Monday

Broken clouds, slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am-2pm. Light breeze will stick through the day, making the 40s feel more like the 30s!

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy conditions with breezy winds. Valley Floors will remain fairly dry, while Snow showers will scatter through the Central Mountains.

Wednesday

Overcast conditions with a Wintry mix possible, winds will remain breezy through the afternoon.

Thursday

Overcast conditions continue with periods of rain through the day, winds will remain breezy through the afternoon.

Friday

Almost a copy and past of Thursday, but rain chances decrease towards 50%. Temperatures also warm near the mid 50s.

Sat&Sun

Rain remains on the board with the arrival of another system, looks to be a good weekend for some indoor activities.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend Idaho

