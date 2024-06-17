Pack an umbrella and a coat this morning, rainy weather will remain for the morning commute.

Monday is here, let's get you ready for it!

An upper level trough will move over the area today, keeping temperatures cool, increasing winds, and creating wet and slick roads to start the day.

Breaking this down, winds will be strongest in the Magic Valley. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible, with winds sustaining 20mph-30mph. Go ahead and secure any loose items outdoors, and just keep an eye on any debris possibly blowing around. This will be lifted at 7pm tonight.

A frost advisory is also in place through 9am Tuesday. Protect any sensitive plants and vegetation!

As for rainfall, it looks as though the Valley floors will receive a bulk of the precipitation throughout the early morning. By this afternoon this will become very spotty in nature. Heaviest showers will occur for the Central Mountains. Snow showers will fall above 7,000ft elevation bringing mixing snow and rainfall above 5,000ft.

It's possible that thunderstorms may form in the afternoon, remain weather aware for today! Stronger cells have the possibility of producing small hail, strong winds, and graupel.

Good news is we are getting some nice relief from the heat, because it will return just in time for the kick off to summer. It also appears we could hit our first triple digit by Sunday.

Remember to take care of yourself and others, and drive safely this morning.

